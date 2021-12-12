 

A Seasonable Sunday & Monday, But Back To The 70s By Midweek!

Temperatures this morning are 20 to 30 degrees cooler than what we saw yesterday morning, and this is where we should be for this time of year. That tells you how warm it really was the last couple of days.

We’ll be seasonable today and Monday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. However, the warm weather returns by midweek.

By Wednesday, many places will be back near 70, with mid 70s by Thursday and Friday. We are watching a system set to arrive next Saturday and Sunday, and that looks to be our next rainmaker. The good news is, we don’t see any severe weather associated with this next system.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Sunday! Brian

