COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has carried out two joint details in ‘Operation Enough is Enough’ alongside Georgia State Patrol in an effort to suppress crime in the city.
The first operation carried out in January resulted in:
- 59 people taken into custody
- 109 criminal charges (23 felonies / 86 misdemeanors)
- 21 criminal arrest warrants served
- 27 contacts with people armed with firearms (10 of those seized as evidence in criminal charges)
- 20 DUI arrests
- 26 vehicles impounded (arrests, no insurance, etc.)
- 11 violators fled from / pursued by officers or troopers
- 95.5 grams of illegal drugs seized and 36 pills containing illegal drugs
On the last weekend in March, 28 Columbus Police Officers and 31 Georgia State Troopers targeted multiple hot spot locations across Columbus in the second ‘Operation Enough is Enough’ detail.
This detail resulted in:
- 82 people taken into custody
- 149 criminal charges (40 felonies / 109 misdemeanors)
- 35 criminal arrest warrants served
- 29 contacts with people armed with firearms (8 seized as evidence in criminal charges, 4 stored as
- personal property for incarcerated suspects)
- 45 DUI arrests
- 33 vehicles impounded (arrests)
- 8 violators fled from Law Enforcement/ pursued by Troopers
- 5 validated gang members arrested
- 278.3 grams of illegal drugs seized and 183 pills containing illegal drugs
News 3 sat down with Chief Blackmon to discuss the department’s continued efforts of reducing crime across our city. The Chief honed in on what the department is doing to recruit and retain officers.