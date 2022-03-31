COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has carried out two joint details in ‘Operation Enough is Enough’ alongside Georgia State Patrol in an effort to suppress crime in the city.

The first operation carried out in January resulted in:

59 people taken into custody

109 criminal charges (23 felonies / 86 misdemeanors)

21 criminal arrest warrants served

27 contacts with people armed with firearms (10 of those seized as evidence in criminal charges)

20 DUI arrests

26 vehicles impounded (arrests, no insurance, etc.)

11 violators fled from / pursued by officers or troopers

95.5 grams of illegal drugs seized and 36 pills containing illegal drugs

On the last weekend in March, 28 Columbus Police Officers and 31 Georgia State Troopers targeted multiple hot spot locations across Columbus in the second ‘Operation Enough is Enough’ detail.

This detail resulted in:

82 people taken into custody

149 criminal charges (40 felonies / 109 misdemeanors)

35 criminal arrest warrants served

29 contacts with people armed with firearms (8 seized as evidence in criminal charges, 4 stored as

personal property for incarcerated suspects)

45 DUI arrests

33 vehicles impounded (arrests)

8 violators fled from Law Enforcement/ pursued by Troopers

5 validated gang members arrested

278.3 grams of illegal drugs seized and 183 pills containing illegal drugs

News 3 sat down with Chief Blackmon to discuss the department’s continued efforts of reducing crime across our city. The Chief honed in on what the department is doing to recruit and retain officers.