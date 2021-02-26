 

A spring-like forecast: Clouds and warm readings this weekend, then bouncing back to rain and average weather

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The bottom line: Two more shots of rain happening now and just after midnight. More clouds than sunshine this weekend, with warmer than average readings.

Sunday we will be easily at 80° this Sunday for the second time this year, which happened on Thursday. The more active jet-stream is across Tennessee and the Ohio Valley. This means that we are not going to see a washout weekend but instead a weak surface warm front will keep more humidity and clouds around in the area.

Temperatures will remain warm until a stronger “cold” front sweeps through bringing more wide-spread coverage for showers and storms. The end result will be more average readings, with rain-cooled air until we clear late next week and readings will be back to 70° at least.

For iOS users, you can get the weather app here

For Android users, you can get the weather app here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

72° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 72° 57°

Saturday

79° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 9% 79° 61°

Sunday

81° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 19% 81° 65°

Monday

70° / 49°
Showers
Showers 66% 70° 49°

Tuesday

57° / 51°
Rain
Rain 65% 57° 51°

Wednesday

63° / 46°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 63° 46°

Thursday

68° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 68° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
70°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
64°

62°

3 AM
Clear
9%
62°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
61°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
60°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
59°

58°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
58°

58°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
58°

60°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
67°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
70°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
75°

76°

3 PM
Cloudy
2%
76°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
9%
77°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
8%
77°

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
9%
76°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories