A spring-like forecast: Clouds and warm readings this weekend, then bouncing back to rain and average weather

The bottom line: Two more shots of rain happening now and just after midnight. More clouds than sunshine this weekend, with warmer than average readings.

Sunday we will be easily at 80° this Sunday for the second time this year, which happened on Thursday. The more active jet-stream is across Tennessee and the Ohio Valley. This means that we are not going to see a washout weekend but instead a weak surface warm front will keep more humidity and clouds around in the area.

Temperatures will remain warm until a stronger “cold” front sweeps through bringing more wide-spread coverage for showers and storms. The end result will be more average readings, with rain-cooled air until we clear late next week and readings will be back to 70° at least.