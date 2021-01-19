 

A spring-like pattern; a wet end of the week forecast, and no Polar air this far south

The forecast remains spring-like or another fancy way of stating this, as a January thaw…Not really, however the front or systems we are tracking in this forecast  do not have the coldest Canadian air. These systems are only tapping cooler air because the storm track is part of the  southern jet stream, not like the cold northern branch or Polar air.

60° or slightly above high readings will remain ahead of a west to east front and a developing area of low pressure will lift moisture her for Thursday and more moderate to heavy rainfall for portions of the viewing area , Friday before more average readings return for the weekend but even so, this will not be the  coldest air we typically experience  for January.

We are tracking ahead next Monday, with a stronger cold front, which has the set-up for showers and storms, perhaps becoming strong. Stay tuned.  

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

53° / 45°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 53° 45°

Wednesday

60° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 60° 42°

Thursday

57° / 51°
PM Showers
PM Showers 58% 57° 51°

Friday

57° / 38°
Rain
Rain 75% 57° 38°

Saturday

61° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 61° 42°

Sunday

56° / 52°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 56° 52°

Monday

70° / 59°
Showers
Showers 58% 70° 59°

52°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

49°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
49°

48°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

46°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
46°

46°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
46°

45°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
45°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
45°

46°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
46°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
46°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
46°

46°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
46°

47°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
47°

50°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

52°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

56°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

54°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

49°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
49°

