A spring-like pattern; a wet end of the week forecast, and no Polar air this far south

The forecast remains spring-like or another fancy way of stating this, as a January thaw…Not really, however the front or systems we are tracking in this forecast do not have the coldest Canadian air. These systems are only tapping cooler air because the storm track is part of the southern jet stream, not like the cold northern branch or Polar air.

60° or slightly above high readings will remain ahead of a west to east front and a developing area of low pressure will lift moisture her for Thursday and more moderate to heavy rainfall for portions of the viewing area , Friday before more average readings return for the weekend but even so, this will not be the coldest air we typically experience for January.

We are tracking ahead next Monday, with a stronger cold front, which has the set-up for showers and storms, perhaps becoming strong. Stay tuned.