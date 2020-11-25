 

A stalled system will serve up a soggy start for Thanksgiving and a wet mess Sunday afternoon

Thanksgiving Day, we have this cold front draped through the area, and where this front sets up, pretty much anybody south and along the front will have a chance to see some showers and maybe even a storm.

North of the front, things are looking pretty decent. But, we’ll probably see a few showers in the area for Thanksgiving Morning, but as we go through the day, the front tries to dip further south. If the front can get south of us, we could very well have a pretty decent afternoon for maybe some backyard pigskin.

Then, as we go through our Friday, the morning looks good, but the clouds quickly return, and by Saturday morning, we got some more rain knocking on the door.

It looks like we could have a period in the afternoon Saturday, where we could be rain-free, which would be good for Saturday’s Iron Bowl. But, late Saturday into Sunday, the rain returns and unfortunately it could be heavy at times.

Some of the models have the rain out of here by Sunday night, but some keep it around into Monday. But regardless, once the front move through and out of here, some much colder air moves in for several days, with lows dipping into the 20’s!

