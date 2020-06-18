A virtual auction to keep hearts pumping across the Greater Columbus region

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:30/2:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 27,796 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 801 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 410 probable COVID-19 cases and nine probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 8746 new cases have been confirmed.