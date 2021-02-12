A washout Saturday, with a smack of early rain Valentine’s Day, then another storm

A Saturday washout is on the way, with nearly 2” of additional rainfall across the two state area across east central Alabama and West Central Georgia.

The stalled out front is directing a disturbance out of the Gulf of Mexico, with heavy rainfall exiting all south and east of Columbus after 4:00pm ET and East Central Alabama will clear until the next wave arrives early Sunday morning and with less rainfall.

Valentines Day: The forecast will be wet early in the day, with mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. The rain should hold off until Monday ahead of our first front that has quite a winter storm set-up for most of northwest Alabama and the north central region of the state.

This storm will be more of freezing rainfall or better known as an ice storm and it will remain far off towards the west.

Monday Severe Weather Set-Up and Weather Aware possible late Monday (All Subject to change):

The energy ahead of this system will be tilted enough, with just enough instability and shear for rotating storms with damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.

At this time, it appears to be late in the day for these storms. We will get a break on Tuesday but another significant storm with a severe weather set-up comes into the region late Thursday possibly Weather Aware before we finally dry out and have a great weekend…Whew! Stay tuned…and on our weather app: