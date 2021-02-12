 

A washout Saturday, with a smack of early rain Valentine’s Day, then another storm

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Saturday washout is on the way, with nearly 2” of additional rainfall across the two state area across east central Alabama and West Central Georgia.

The stalled out front is directing a disturbance out of the Gulf of Mexico, with heavy rainfall exiting all south and east of Columbus after 4:00pm ET and East Central Alabama will clear until the next wave arrives early Sunday morning and with less rainfall.

Valentines Day: The forecast will be wet early in the day, with mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. The rain should hold off until Monday ahead of our first front that has quite a winter storm set-up for most of northwest Alabama and the north central region of the state.

This storm will be more of freezing rainfall or better known as an ice storm and it will remain far off towards the west.

Monday Severe Weather Set-Up and Weather Aware possible late Monday (All Subject to change):

The energy ahead of this system will be tilted enough, with just enough instability and shear for rotating storms with damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.

At this time, it appears to be late in the day for these storms. We will get a break on Tuesday but another significant storm with a severe weather set-up comes into the region late Thursday possibly Weather Aware before we finally dry out and have a great weekend…Whew! Stay tuned…and on our weather app:

For iOS users, you can get the weather app here

For Android users, you can get the weather app here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 53° 47°

Saturday

52° / 45°
AM Rain
AM Rain 83% 52° 45°

Sunday

53° / 48°
Showers
Showers 62% 53° 48°

Monday

61° / 37°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 83% 61° 37°

Tuesday

49° / 32°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 9% 49° 32°

Wednesday

57° / 52°
PM Showers
PM Showers 56% 57° 52°

Thursday

61° / 35°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 76% 61° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

7 PM
Cloudy
13%
53°

53°

8 PM
Cloudy
14%
53°

52°

9 PM
Few Showers
31%
52°

53°

10 PM
Showers
47%
53°

53°

11 PM
Light Rain
72%
53°

52°

12 AM
Light Rain
68%
52°

52°

1 AM
Rain
82%
52°

51°

2 AM
Rain
97%
51°

51°

3 AM
Rain
98%
51°

50°

4 AM
Rain
99%
50°

50°

5 AM
Rain
90%
50°

49°

6 AM
Rain
84%
49°

49°

7 AM
Rain
83%
49°

48°

8 AM
Rain
79%
48°

47°

9 AM
Rain
65%
47°

48°

10 AM
Showers
56%
48°

49°

11 AM
Showers
57%
49°

50°

12 PM
Showers
42%
50°

51°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

2 PM
Few Showers
31%
51°

52°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
52°

52°

4 PM
Cloudy
17%
52°

51°

5 PM
Cloudy
17%
51°

50°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
50°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories