Wow! 60s in early February is off towards our west. This is a sure sign warmer air will be building into the region for Wednesday and the rest of the week.

Thanks to the sunshine we are feeling quite pleasant right now.

A weekend front brings only a smattering of a light shower to the region Sunday morning.

It will knock temperatures down and we are going to continue to have dry weather for the next several days. The next unsettled pattern for the southeast doesn’t arrive until the 16th-18th.