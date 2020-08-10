AAA: Columbus gas prices among the lowest in the state

Gas prices are falling in Georgia. According to AAA, motorists are now paying an average price of $1.97 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

The state average is 2 cents less than a week ago, 2 cents less than last month, and 57 cents less than this time last year.

If you fill a 15-gallon tank in Georgia, you’ll pay $29.55, nearly $12.00 less than what motorists paid in April of 2019 when gas prices hit their peak at $2.74 per gallon.

“Pump prices continue to decrease across the state due to lower than normal U.S. gasoline demand and healthy stock levels,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

AAA lists Brunswick as having the most expensive gasoline in the state at $2.10 per gallon. AAA says the least expensive gas in the state can be found in Dalton ($1.89), Athens ($1.90) and Columbus ($1.95). GasBuddy however lists the lowest price in Georgia as $1.59 per gallon.

For some perspective on the cost of gasoline today versus previous years, gas was $4.16 on September 15, 2008 which was a record high.