AAA: Day after Christmas could be worst for holiday highway traffic

AAA predicts more Americans than ever will drive this holiday season.

Nearly 105 million Americans hit the road for their holiday destination, almost a 4% increase compared with last year — and the day after Christmas could be the worst day of the year for some drivers.

According to Inrix, which partners with AAA to compile transportation data, Thursday is when you can expect traffic delays to nearly double your trip time.

AAA also says it will be a record-setting holiday travel season in general.

From December 21 through January1, it expects more than 115 million Americans will travel by car, plane, train, bus or cruise ship.

That’s the most in nearly 20 years!