“Abortion is an intrinsic evil:” Protestors gather in Downtown Columbus hoping to have Roe v. Wade repealed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Abortion agenda protestors gathered at the United States Post Office and Courthouse in Downtown Columbus on Dec. 1, 2021. The decision to protest came as the Supreme Court is hearing arguments about whether Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks should be allowed to stand.

Ed Joyce is one of the organizers of the protest and a parishioner at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He said the parishioners decided to protest because they want people to understand that there is a big number of people against abortions and it is a right to life.

“We’ve had huge divisions in this country before. It took a civil war to get rid of the Dred Scott decision, it took 60 years for Plessy v. Ferguson to be reversed with Brown v. Board. It’s just about 50 years since Roe was decided, I think it’s time, the Supreme Court has made big mistakes in the past they have a chance today to reverse themselves and I think they will,” said Joyce.

If the Supreme Court allows the Mississippi ban on abortions past 15 weeks to stand that would violate Roe v. Wade and would challenge the Constitution which could lead to repealing the decision made in 1973.

William Flatt is a protestor of the abortion agenda and another parishioner from St. Patrick’s. Flatt hopes abortion will one day be banned completely. He believes the Texas law banning abortions once a heartbeat is detected is a step in the right direction.

“Abortion is an intrinsic evil and it is used as a form of birth control which goes against everything God wants for us as his creation. At the very beginning of conception there is a flash of light and that’s God placing the soul into a newborn. There’s two cells that become four and then eight and then 16 and it is a human being right at the minute of conception and to flush that human being down the drain just goes against the plan God has for his creations,” said Flatt.

Flatt has participated in multiple abortion agenda protests and said he has seen a lot of feedback from the community both good and bad. He said he understands it is a woman’s choice to have an abortion but believes abortions should not be used indiscriminately.

Flatt and many other protestors that stood on 12 St. would like to have the abortion agenda governed by individual states rather than the federal government.

Regina Liparoto is also a protestor and she said she would like to see Columbus become a sanctuary city meaning there would be no abortion clinics in the entire city.

“Abortion needs to be ended and there are options and a lot of people, a lot of women don’t know that and there is a lot of pressure,” said Liparoto.

Similar to Flatt, Liparoto has participated in multiple abortion agenda protests and remains very active in the community. She said she also believes it is a woman’s right but it’s also human rights to not have an abortion.