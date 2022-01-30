Above Average Temps For The First Half Of The Week!

We’re starting out a little colder in some spots than where we were yesterday. Plus, yesterday the wind didn’t help us much at all, it made it feel much colder. But today, it’ll actually help warm us up. Yesterday our winds were out of the north, but today they’ll be out of the south and southwest, so that’s going to bring in some warmer air. Many places will hit 60 today!

As we get into tonight, those winds will die down. We’ll see a few clouds sweep through the area in the overnight hours, but mostly sunny by time you get up tomorrow morning. For Monday, we’ll see mostly sunny conditions with just a few clouds around. Waking up Tuesday morning, again mostly sunny with just a few high clouds around, and that will remain the case throughout the day on Tuesday as the rain stays aways.

The best chances for rain look to be Thursday into early Friday. There is some rain on Wednesday, but right now it looks to stay west of us in West Alabama. Thursday is probably the biggest question mark of all. Right now it looks like a PM rain event, but it could turn into an almost all-day rain event. So make sure you stay tuned to the First Alert Weather team for the latest on those late week rain chances.

A front will come through on Friday. That will cool us back down, but nothing like the cold we’re seeing now.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have great Sunday! Brian