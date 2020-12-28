Act of Congress could upgrade Jimmy Carter National Historic Site to a National Historical Park

PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – A new piece of legislation is on its way to the desk of President Donald Trump and it could change the name of the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site to the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.

“It’s just such an exciting time. You know President Carter has wanted this for a long time, I’ve wanted this for a long time, and it’s going to mean so much to the community,” says Jill Stuckey, Superintendent of Jimmy Carter National Historic Site.

The bill was introduced through a bipartisan effort and passed unanimously, which Stuckey says speaks to the character of President Carter.

“President Carter is loved all over the world, but even unanimously in the House and in the Senate is a wonderful thing to know people appreciate all of his hard work in the course of his lifetime,” says Stuckey.

Stuckey says this small change could increase tourism and would protect and preserve Plains High School, Jimmy Carter’s Boy Hood Farm, Plains Train Depot, and the Carters’ legacy for many generations to come.

“You know it’s basically a name change but it means so much more when it comes to just getting us on the radar,” says Stuckey.

Stuckey says when President Carter found out about the unanimous support behind this new bill, he couldn’t help but smile from cheek to cheek.

This would be Georgia’s third national historical park, following Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park and Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park