 

 

Act of Congress could upgrade Jimmy Carter National Historic Site to a National Historical Park

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) –  A new piece of legislation is on its way to the desk of President Donald Trump and it could change the name of the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site to the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.

“It’s just such an exciting time. You know President Carter has wanted this for a long time, I’ve wanted this for a long time, and it’s going to mean so much to the community,” says Jill Stuckey, Superintendent of Jimmy Carter National Historic Site.

The bill was introduced through a bipartisan effort and passed unanimously, which Stuckey says speaks to the character of President Carter. 

“President Carter is loved all over the world, but even unanimously in the House and in the Senate is a wonderful thing to know people appreciate all of his hard work in the course of his lifetime,” says Stuckey.

Stuckey says this small change could increase tourism and would protect and preserve Plains High School, Jimmy Carter’s Boy Hood Farm, Plains Train Depot, and the Carters’ legacy for many generations to come.

“You know it’s basically a name change but it means so much more when it comes to just getting us on the radar,” says Stuckey.

Stuckey says when President Carter found out about the unanimous support behind this new bill, he couldn’t help but smile from cheek to cheek.

This would be Georgia’s third national historical park, following Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park and Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

49° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 49° 40°

Tuesday

66° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 66° 45°

Wednesday

64° / 52°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 13% 64° 52°

Thursday

68° / 63°
Showers
Showers 64% 68° 63°

Friday

71° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 71° 51°

Saturday

62° / 40°
PM Showers
PM Showers 33% 62° 40°

Sunday

57° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 57° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
48°

46°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
46°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
45°

41°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
41°

40°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
40°

40°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
40°

42°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

45°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
45°

51°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
51°

56°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
56°

59°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°

62°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

64°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

64°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
64°

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

62°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

60°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

57°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
57°

55°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
55°

53°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
53°

51°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
51°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
50°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
49°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories