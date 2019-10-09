ADPH: 24 cases of vaping-related lung disease reported in Alabama

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, a man exhales a puff of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. During a Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 congressional subcommittee hearing, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since the previous week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illnesses. Nine deaths have been reported. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT-NEXSTAR) — The number of cases of alleged lung disease from vaping the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is continuing to rise.

As of Wednesday, the ADPH has received 24 reports of lung disease associated with electronic cigarette use, or vaping. According to the department, of the 24 reports, two have been confirmed to be linked to vaping, three are probable vaping-related cases and six remain under investigation. The remaining 13 cases have been proven to not be vaping related.

Last week, the department confirmed the first vaping-related death in Alabama to a man in East Alabama.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still investigating what makes these vaping cases harmful, some evidence suggests THC products may be playing a role in the outbreak. In a CDC report released last month, approximately 77 percent of the people in the outbreak reporting using THC containing e-cigarettes, or ones containing both THC and nicotine.

The ADPH is requesting health care providers to report any cases of “suspected serious respiratory illness” they treat among patients who use e-cigarettes or vaping devices.