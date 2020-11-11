Advocacy Thru Art mural project gets approval from City Council

The Columbus City Council granted approval this morning for an Advocacy Thru Art Mural Project with a goal to unite the community.

Organizers from CSU and supporting organizations proposed the mural as a response to many of the social justice issues that have become the forefront of conversation in the US throughout 2020.

“Art is powerful,” Becca Zajac, the Executive Director of the Dragonfly Trail said. “It has the ability to unite, it has the ability to lead to economic development. It has the ability to inspire.”

Last week, organizers faced some opposition at city council in regards to the messaging of the mural. Though the idea for the art was inspired by the “Black Lives Matter” movement, some community members disagreed with including the actual phrase “Black Lives Matter” in the piece.

The mural will not include the phrase “Black Lives Matter” and instead will focus on the overarching message of “hope, healing, and community.”

“Our thought was that we wanted to demonstrate that black lives matter in an art installation, it didn’t necessarily have to be that phrase, but just something to show that black and brown lives mattered in our community,” said Sherrika Day, a partner from this project.

CSU will be financially responsible for all aspects of this project, but the city will need to approve the art plans and design before it can begin. Organizers are hoping the project will be complete by June 2021.