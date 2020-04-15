Aflac donates $5 million as part of company’s coronavirus response efforts

The Columbus-based supplemental insurance company, Aflac, announced it is giving $5 million to two organizations whose missions support healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

The donation includes a $3 million contribution to Direct Relief, a nonprofit, nonpartisan humanitarian aid organization. Direct Relief works to improve the health of people impacted by poverty and emergencies in all 50 states and in 80 countries. Direct Relief is currently providing personal protective equipment and essential medical items to healthcare workers.

$2 million is going to the Global Center for Medical Innovation (GCMI), which works with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Pediatric Technology Center. GCMI is using its innovative 3D printing technology to help counteract medical device shortages, particularly ventilators and protective masks.

“Whether you have been directly impacted or are witnessing the global pandemic through the media, one thing is very clear: Americans are coming together to address this problem in ways we have not seen in a very long time,” Aflac Incorporated Chairman and CEO Dan Amos said in a press release Tuesday.

“At Aflac, our mission is to be there for our policyholders in their time of need and provide value for our shareholders. In our minds, there is no better way to accomplish both of these goals than to help fill significant needs in a crisis and by delivering for our customers with more urgency than ever before.”

Aflac has also recently donated $100,000 to the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, which is working with the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley on coronavirus relief efforts.

In late March, Amos and his wife, Kathelen, made a $1 million dollar gift to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. That contribution part of a $2 million dollar project to provide 36 new beds for COVID-19 patients, expanding the hospital’s ability to separate infected patients.

