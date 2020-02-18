Aflac restricts ‘non-business critical international travel’ amid Coronavirus concerns

Another Columbus company has been impacted by the growing Coronavirus concerns.

This time it’s supplemental insurance company Aflac. In response to a News 3 inquiry, Aflac spokesman Jon Sullivan said, “the company has restricted non-business critical international travel.”

The critical nature of the travel will be determined on a case-by-case basis, according to Sullivan.

The travel ban is expected to last through the end of March. The directive came down last week.

Aflac is an international company that primarily does business in two countries — the United States and Japan. About 70 percent of Aflac’s revenue is generated from policies sold in Japan.

There are about 71,000 people infected with Coronavirus — mostly in mainland China. Japan reported its first fatality from the disease last week.

“The Japan management team has restricted international travel in accordance with Aflac U.S.,” the statement read in part. “They are both under the same restrictions.”



Two other Columbus large companies are also impacted. TSYS has suspended travel to Asian-Pacific companies. TSYS and its parent company Global Payments are partners with a Chinese electronic payments company.

W.C. Bradley Company is still assessing the situation. The Bradley Company owns Char-Broil, a grill company that makes the bulk of its product in China.



