After A Cold Start, We Warm Into The Low 60s With Lots Of Sunshine!

It was quite a cold start to your Sunday morning, as many areas North and West of Columbus experienced their first freeze of the season, while Columbus and areas East and South had their first frost of the season.

For Sunday afternoon, we should be warming up into the low 60s with lots of sunshine around. Tonight, we’ll see lows dip back down into the 30s, but not quite as cold as this morning.

Monday, we start to see those afternoon highs rebound back toward 70 degrees, and by midweek into Thursday, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

We will have a front arrive late Thursday into early Friday, and that will provide us with a chance of some showers, but as of now, there doesn’t appear to be a lot of rain with that system. The clouds and rain will then clear out of the region by Friday afternoon, so Friday night football, and college football on Saturday looks great!

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Sunday! Brian