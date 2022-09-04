TONIGHT: We’ll continue to see some showers through the overnight, but eventually all this rain will move out and by the morning we should be left with mostly cloudy conditions and a morning low of 72. There could be stray leftover shower, but things will be calming down quite a bit for Labor Day. That’s a good thing after some locations around the region have received over 4 inches of rain in the last 12 hours.

LABOR DAY: Thankfully, things are trending drier for Monday afternoon. By the afternoon, we should be seeing partly cloudy conditions with only a stray shower possible. Highs Monday will be near 90.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar to Monday in that we’ll see partly cloudy conditions with just a stray PM shower possible. Highs will again be near 90 degrees. But, Thursday heading into the weekend is look rather wet thanks to a subtropical airmass that will be in place. Highs Thursday through the weekend are expected to only reach the low 80s thanks to the extensive cloud cover.

Be safe out there tonight and thanks for watching WRBL News 3. Have a great Monday! Brian