ABACO, Bahamas (AP) – Hurricane Dorian has left thousands of desperate hurricane survivors seeking help in the Bahamas. The storm’s devastation is coming into sharper focus with the death toll up to 20. People emerging from shelters and ruined homes have encountered a muddy, ruined landscape. One 89-year-old woman and her caretaker waited five days for help after the storm blew out their windows and flooded the home with sewage.
AFTER DORIAN: Bahamas deals with rising death toll, widespread devastation
by: Greg LoydPosted: / Updated: