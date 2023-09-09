Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Staying dry for the first part of our Saturday, but later this afternoon showers and storms will begin to pop up along a stall front situated through the southeast. Rain chances will taper off after sunset. Temperatures will once again be in the lower 90s this afternoon.

Tomorrow will have a similar pattern with dry mornings and rain chances increasing in the afternoon. Showers and storms will begin to pop up after midday and will taper off after sunset.

Rain chances taper off by Wednesday once this stalled front moves out, but another chances for showers and storms will move in at the end of next week.

Hurricane Lee has weakened overnight slightly back to a category 3 storm. However, we expect this storm to re-strengthen into a category 4 early next week. It is still to early to determine if this poses a threat to the CONUS next week, but dangerous storm surge is expected along the east coast.