Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another pleasant day this afternoon with most areas seeing a few passing clouds. Further to the west, this stalled front is bringing showers and storms to portions of west Alabama. These storms will fizzle out as we head into the overnight, leaving us with cloudy conditions.

Tomorrow: Starting off our Tuesday dry but overcast. Temperatures will dip back down into the upper 60s tomorrow morning before warming into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Showers and storms will begin to bubble up along the front starting tomorrow afternoon.

Rest of the Week: Rain chances will continue through Thursday afternoon as long as this stationary front stays front staying stalled across the southeast. Starting Friday, high pressure moves in bringing us drier conditions to end the week. Temperatures will cool back off into the low to mid-80s by Wednesday and will linger in the mid-80s for the rest of the First Alert Forecast.

Tracking the Tropics: Philippe is still spinning out in the Atlantic this afternoon and shows a little weakening this afternoon. This storm will continue westward. Behind Philippe, we are watching Invest-91-L. This storm has a high chance of becoming our next named storm of the season (Rina), but it is still too early to tell what impacts this may have to land.