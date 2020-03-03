Alabama among states voting in today’s Super Tuesday elections

WASHINGTON – Today is Super Tuesday–and Joe Biden’s win in South Carolina sets up his campaign for a potential sweep of the South. But another candidate who has poured money into these states with a significant population of African-American voters will be on the ballot for the first time: Mike Bloomberg.

A big victory in South Carolina propelled Joe Biden into Super Tuesday.

Today, 14 states— half in the South— will help decide whether he should be the candidate to challenge President Trump in November.

“They know his heart. They know his character. I think he’ll do very well. I think he’ll win Alabama tomorrow,” said Alabama Senator Doug Jones of Vice President Biden.

Jones endorses Biden and says the exit of fellow moderate Pete Buttigieg will help Biden even more.

Another candidate will appear on the ballot for the first time today former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

But recent polling has Bloomberg coming in third in southern states. Polls suggest Bernie Sanders will win in Texas and is neck-and-neck with Biden throughout much of the South.

“We are going to defeat the most dangerous president in modern American history!” said Senator Bernie Sanders.

“Clearly, Bernie Sanders has the advantage in some states, but I think Joe has got the wind at his back,” said Sen. Jones.

Political Science professor and analyst Gary Nordlinger says South Carolina put Biden and Sanders almost even in the delegate count.

“As long as he continues to do well and get delegates, he’s in the game, even if Bernie gets more,” said Nordlinger.

And Nordlinger is looking past Super Tuesday to this summer’s Democratic National Convention.

“Then the super delegates come into play that could very well put Biden over the top,” said Nordlinger.