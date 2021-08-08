Alabama awards $40 million in grants to help low-income Alabamians with energy bills

ALABAMA – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s office announced nearly $40 million of grants have been awarded to nonprofits helping low-income Alabamians with energy bills.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs has made the grants available to local nonprofits statewide from funds allocated to Alabama as part of the American Rescue Plan.
These local agencies receive requests for assistance directly from Alabamians statewide.
Agencies receiving the money include:
- Alabama Council on Human Relations – $1.13 million
- Community Action Committee of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa – $1 million
- Community Action of Etowah County – $1.19 milllion
- Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties – $2.94 million
- Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama – $1.98 million
- Community Action Partnership of North Alabama – $1.79 million
- Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama – $3.18 million
- Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama – $1.07 million
- Community Action Agency of South Alabama – $2.59 million
- Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, and Celburne – $1.84 million
- Community Service Programs of West Alabama – $3.77 million
- Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity – $3.73 million
- Macon-Russell Community Action Agency – $974,548
- Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee – $597,779
- Mobile Community Action – $3.98 million
- Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation – $1.99 million
- Organized Community Action Program – $2.36 million
- Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation – $409,896
- Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership – $2.47 million
- Walker County Community Action Agency – $798,879
The counties each agency serves and contact information can be found below:
- Alabama Council on Human Relations (Lee) – (334) 821-8336
- Community Action Committee of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa – (256) 825-4287
- Community Action of Etowah County – (256) 546-9271
- Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties – (256) 851-9800
- Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore, Shelby) – (205) 755-1204
- Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (Cullman, Lawrence, Morgan) – (256) 355-7843
- Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, St. Clair) – (256) 638-4430
- Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale) – (256) 766-4330
- Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe, Wilcox) – (251) 626-2646
- Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, and Celburne – (256) 362-6611
- Community Service Programs of West Alabama (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Green, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter, Tuscaloosa) – (205) 752-5429
- Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity – (205) 327-7500
- Macon-Russell Community Action Agency – (334) 821-8336
- Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee – (205) 921-4224
- Mobile Community Action (Mobile and Washington) – (251) 457-5700
- Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation – (334) 263-3474
- Organized Community Action Program (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes, Pike) – (334) 566-1712
- Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation – (205) 367-1283
- Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry, Houston) – (334) 347-0881
- Walker County Community Action Agency – (205) 221-4010