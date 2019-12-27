Alabama Baptist leader, lobbyist Dan Ireland dies

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) – A Baptist minister who built an organization referred to as “Alabama’s moral compass” has died.

The Alabama Baptist newspaper reports that the Rev. Dan Ireland died Tuesday. He was 89.

Ireland was the head of the Alabama Citizens Action Program for 30 years, lobbying legislators on issues including gambling and alcohol. He retired as executive director of the organization in 2008.

\he current head of ALCAP, Rev. Joe Godfrey, posted on the group’s Facebook back that Ireland was a powerful preacher who lived out God’s message daily.

A funeral service is planned for Monday in Hoover.