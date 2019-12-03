Alabama city plans weekday curfew starting next year to fight truancy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT)- Could a daytime curfew be the answer to fight truancy? One Alabama city plans to enter 2020 finding out whether such an ordinance will keep kids in class.

Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox signed off yesterday on a new daytime curfew law.

It makes it illegal for minors to be unaccompanied by an adult between 9 am to 2:30 pm weekdays, the time during which they should be in school.

Parents of children who skip school could be fined up to $500 and even face six months in jail.

This new anti-truancy law takes effect in January when students return from Christmas break.



