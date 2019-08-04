Alabama daycares get licensed under new state requirement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – More than 150 previously unlicensed daycares in Alabama have gotten licensed by the state in order to continue receiving childcare subsidies.

A 2018 state law required centers to get licensed by Aug. 1 to continue receiving the payments that help low and moderate-income families pay for childcare.

Alabama’s Department of Human Resources said there had been 206 unlicensed daycare centers receiving the state subsidies. Of the 206 centers, 170 obtained a state license as required by the new law.

Alabama exempts faith-based daycares from the requirement to get a state license. The facilities are not necessarily affiliated with a standing church, but can get the exemption by claiming a religious affiliation.

The number of exempt daycares once hovered at about 1,000 but has dropped to 587.