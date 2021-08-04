Alabama Department of Corrections: 15 new COVID-19 cases in this week’s report

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections reports six new inmate COVID-19 cases and nine new employee cases, for a total of 15 new cases this week.

This number is down from the previous weeks 27 but still almost twice as much as the three weeks before (8).

The ADOC is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to inmates who wish to receive a vaccine. The ADOC has confirmed that 103 additional inmates have participated in the vaccination process as of July 30. A total 11,074 inmates have received a vaccination through the department as of July 23.

A total of 874 staff members have received a vaccination through the Department to-date. Facility-level vaccination data only reflects how many ADOC staff members have received the vaccine through the Department – it does not include staff who have received a vaccine through a community provider.

The ADOC has confirmed that no additional staff members have voluntarily participated in this process as of July 30.