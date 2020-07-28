Alabama establishments serving alcohol must make 11 p.m. last call during pandemic

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- No more late-night hours for Alabama bars, at least temporarily. The Alcohol and Beverage Control (ABC) Board voted Monday to stop all alcohol sales at bars, restaurants and entertainment venues past 11 p.m. during the pandemic.

This ruling will take effect Saturday, Aug 1. 

The ABC Board says the ruling is another way to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but some bar owners see it as punishment.

Bud Skinner considers his bar, Bud’s, the neighborhood spot. Like most bars in the state, Bud’s closed for weeks due to the pandemic.

“Not a single person filed for unemployment.  They stayed at work,” said Skinner.

But now for bars in Alabama, there’s a new twist.

In a 3 to 0 vote, the ABC Board decided to restrict alcohol sales for all restaurants, bars and entertainment venue past 11 p.m. during the pandemic.


“I will tell you it is a gut-wrenching decision for us that we’re making today,” said Col. Alan Spencer, ABC Board Chairman.  “We acknowledge that many of you are operating on a much smaller scale and doing everything possible to maintain social distance. Unfortunately, there are some operators who are not doing so.”

Skinner says his bar makes the bulk of its money after 11 p.m.

“We’re probably not going to be able to make much money operating only till 11 o’clock at night,” said Skinner.

The cut-off time is 11 p.m.  That means alcoholic beverages on premises must be consumed by 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 87° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 85° 73°

Thursday

87° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 87° 73°

Friday

92° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 72°

Saturday

94° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 73°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 93° 72°

Monday

91° / 71°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 91° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
81°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories