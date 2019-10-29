Alabama family vows to find loved one’s killer

An Alabama family says they remain committed to finding the person who robbed a loved one of her life back five years ago.

Someone stabbed 56-year-old Sandra Lockett Huckleberry to death in her home October 26, 2014. She lived in Bibb County, Alabama, in the Centreville community.

Every year on the anniversary of her death, her family gathers to hold a candlelight vigil to honor her memory. The family says they will not let the passage of years lessen their determination to find her killer.

In 2014, the Governor’s office offered a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.