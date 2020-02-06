Alabama, Georgia lawmakers respond to President Trump’s impeachment acquittal

The impeachment trial of President Trump is over. The president was acquitted on two articles of impeachment after two weeks of arguments in the senate.

“The gravity of this moment, the seriousness of the charges, and the implications for future presidencies and Congresses all contributed to the difficulty with which I have arrived at my decision,” said Alabama Senator Doug Jones.

Jones decided Wednesday to vote to convict President Trump, finding him guilty on both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Jones is a Democrat facing a difficult re-election. But he says he has a responsibility to uphold his oath.

“It is simply a matter of right and wrong,” said Jones.

Other senators came to a different conclusion.

“There’s an election in nine months, if you don’t like the President which the Democrats don’t they dislike this guy, go get your vote out,” said Sen. Rick Scott, a Florida Republican.

Scott joined nearly all Republicans in voting to acquit the President.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican voting to convict the president for abuse of power.



The vote marks the end of a polarizing process with North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis saying he’s ready to get back to business as usual.

“I think most Americans, people back in North Carolina, just want to move on,” said Tillis.

And Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler – who entered Congress in the midst of the impeachment process– says she was still able to get work done during the trial.

“I would hop in a phone booth in the senate cloak room, close the door and start making calls back to Georgians at home so that I didn’t get disconnected from it,” said Republican Loeffler.

Senators are already on their way back to their home states and will return to Washington next week.