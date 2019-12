MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s infant mortality rate has hit a record low.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that the 2018 infant mortality rate was the lowest in Alabama history.

However, Alabama’s infant mortality rate continues to be higher than the national rate.

There also remains a racial disparity in infant mortality rates.

The infant mortality rate for black infants in Alabama in 2018 was more than twice the infant mortality rate for white infants.