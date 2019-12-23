Alabama jobless rate down to record 2.7%

Montgomery, Ala (AP) Alabama’s unemployment rate is down to a record-low 2.7%.

A statement from the governor’s office on Friday said the seasonally adjusted jobless rate for November was one-tenth of a percent better than the October rate of 2.8%. It was also well below the national unemployment rate of 3.5%.

November was the seventh straight month for the state to reach a record low for unemployment.

Shelby County in metro Birmingham had the lowest jobless rate at 1.8%. Wilcox County in rural west Alabama was highest at 6.3%.