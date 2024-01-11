COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama judge has ruled in favor of the City of Phenix City over Russell County in a gas tax revenue dispute.

Judge Brooke Reid ruled in favor of Phenix City against Russell County in a lawsuit over the distribution of gasoline tax proceeds.

The 6-year-old lawsuit began when the city claimed Russell County unilaterally stopped paying gas tax revenue it owed the city. In 2018, Russell County claimed a 1968 act. The act required Russell County to pay the City of Phenix City gasoline revenue was repealed.

Russell County then stopped distributing proceeds to Phenix City, sparking the years-long dispute.

As Reid ordered, Russell County must resume paying the gasoline tax immediately.

According to the Assistant City Manager Chan Gamble, since the start of the lawsuit in various maintenance projects have been put on hold since they were unable to receive additional funding from the county.

WRBL spoke with Phenix City Manager Wallace B Hunter about the results of the lawsuit. Here’s what he had to say on the topic.

“We’re trying to make sure we advance our city, and we’re not stagnate. That from taxation to anything else” shared Hunter.

Attorney Chan Gamble says Phenix City might be owed up to $2 million. According to City Manager Hunter the funds will be used to maintain Phenix City roads. As of now, there is yet to be a date for when these projects are set to begin.