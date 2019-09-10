Alabama lawmakers discuss medical marijuana legalization

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- As Alabama considers joining 34 other states that have legalized medical marijuana, people on both sides of the issue made their opinions known at the state’s commission meeting on the matter.

“Aren’t we just inching toward recreational marijuana,” said Jill Lee, Shelby County District Attorney.

A lot of focus at Monday’s meeting was on the difference between medical and recreational marijuana, but this commission’s goal is to study the medical effects.

“I don’t understand why anyone at this committee table would not find a way some compassionate humane way,” said Senator Tim Melson, (R) Lauderdale County.

Melson was frustrated at times during the meeting by the opposition to his plan of medical marijuana.

People such as Doctor Stephen Taylor are a part of that opposition.

“Young people hear that this is medicine obviously it’s not harmful so them they are more likely to use it,” said Dr. Taylor.



On the other side of this argument people such as Aretha Dix supports legalization of medical marijuana.

“We have children, we have adults we have veterans, we have people that are actually suffering and we have people in those categories that have actually received benefits from it and, in any case, anything can be abused,” said Dix.

At future meetings, the commission plans to invite people from the 34 states that have legalized medical marijuana and question them about it.



The commission will meet every month until the end of the year and then recommend legislation to lawmakers on this issue by next session.



