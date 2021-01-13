Alabama lawmakers react to Trump’s historic second impeachment

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Washington. The President is traveling to Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday one Alabama U.S. representative joined other members in Congress—including 10 Republicans—in voting to impeach President Trump.

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach the president for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” charging him with “incitement of insurrection.” President Trump is the first U.S. president in history to have been impeached twice. He will leave office in a week.

Alabama’s sole Democratic U.S. representative, Terri Sewell, voted to impeach President Trump. None of her Republican colleagues from Alabama voted in favor of impeachment.

I just joined 231 other members of Congress in voting to impeach President Trump—including 10 Republicans.



Now, the Senate must put politics aside, consider the gravity of the President’s threat to our democracy, and vote to remove him from office. — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) January 13, 2021

Alabama’s GOP U.S. representatives who took part in the historic vote shared their thoughts.

Alabama U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer tweeted before the hearing.

I disagree with this attempt to impeach the President. The Capitol attack was scary & inexcusable, but this will intensify division. I'm also concerned about how normal processes for impeachment have not been observed in this case. Full statement here:https://t.co/VZePtD1zM5 — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) January 13, 2021

Alabama U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt was the first state representative to comment on the impeachment vote. He released the statement below Wednesday afternoon.

“The storming of the United States Capitol was an American tragedy. As someone who was in the chamber of the House of Representatives that day, I can tell you it was a dark day in American history. The actions of those who broke into the building are unacceptable and undefendable. As I stated last week, our goal now should be on unifying our nation and to prayerfully seek answers to our nation’s problems.

“While I understand Democrats wanting to express their anger in the form of impeachment, the act, which is more symbolic than actionable, causes more division and does not advance unity or healing. The United States Senate leader has stated that the Senate will not be able to even begin a trial until after President Trump has already left office next week.

“I believe that it would be in the best interest of all Americans for us to focus on cooling tensions, finding common ground and praying for this nation as we face so many challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic. In all sincerity, I do not believe that the impeachment today does anything to move our great constitutional republic forward.”

Alabama’s newest congressman, U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, released a following statement shortly after Rep. Aderholt:

“Impeachment was once the most meaningful and solemn action Congress could take against a sitting President, having only been used twice in the history of the United States prior to President Trump. Clearly, our predecessors understood the true gravity of impeachment.”

“Unfortunately, over the last four years, Democrats have set a dangerous precedent by using impeachment proceedings purely for political gain. Their latest attempt to remove President Trump – just days before he has pledged to leave office – is as divisive as it is unproductive. Democrats in Congress have now flippantly used this tool twice against the same President and have set an alarmingly low bar by refusing to investigate these allegations or even hold a hearing. In their rush to impeach, Democrats have cheapened the process and proved that their calls for unity and healing are disingenuous.”

Alabama U.S. Rep Mike Rogers took to Twitter a few minutes after his two colleagues to share his concern that the impeachment would “divide our nation.”

Today I voted against the impeachment of President Trump. This action by Speaker Pelosi will only further divide our nation. Just like yesterday when she proceeded with a vote on a resolution concerning the 25th Amendment even after Vice President Pence rejected it. — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) January 13, 2021

Alabama GOP U.S. Representatives Mo Brooks and Jerry Carl have not released statements on the matter.

Alabama’s newest U.S. senator, Republican Tommy Tuberville, said the impeachment “made no sense” to him, given the president’s impending departure from office.

