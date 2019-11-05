Alabama leaders mourn passing of long-time state school board member Ella Bell

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- Long-time state school board member Ella Bell died Sunday after a short health battle.

Bell represented the 5th district which included Montgomery. She severed on the board for 19 years.

State School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says Bell’s voice and passion for education will be missed.

“She wanted to make sure that the students in the 5th district were taken care of, that their educational, physical and safety needs were met. We will miss that voice at the table,” said Mackey.

Funeral arrangements for Bell have not been announced.

