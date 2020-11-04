Alabama man arrested after posting a video of himself pointing a gun at police

by: Phil Pinarski

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — An Anniston man was arrested after he posted a video on social media of himself pointing a gun at a marked police car.

Latavious Hutchinson, 21, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats after the incident involving Oxford Police, according to Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge.

In a video posted Monday to social media, Hutchinson pointed a .45 caliber Glock pistol at an occupied police vehicle, according to the police department.

“This type of anti-police, anti-public behavior will not be tolerated by anyone, anytime,” Chief Partridge said.

Hutchinson has been jailed and is awaiting bond and a scheduled court date.

