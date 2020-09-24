Alabama mask order set to expire Oct. 2 should be extended, says White House’s Dr. Deborah Birx

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens as President Donald Trump holds a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — During a visit to Auburn University Thursday, White House coronavirus leader Dr. Deborah Birx said Alabama’s statewide mask order should be extended.

Dr. Birx says she believes Gov. Ivey should extend the mandatory mask order, which is currently set to expire next week on Oct. 2.

She also rejected the claims in a recent CNN report that she was “distressed” with the direction of the White House coronavirus task force.

The world-renowned health official visited Auburn University Thursday afternoon to host a roundtable with community and state health officials. She met with Auburn leadership and addressed media at 1:45 p.m. from Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn University provided the following background on Dr. Birx to CBS 42:

Dr. Deborah Birx is a White House appointee to the Office of the Vice President to aid in the whole of government response to COVID-19 as the Coronavirus Response Coordinator. An ambassador-at-large, Dr. Birx is the coordinator of the United States Government Activities to Combat HIV/AIDS and U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy. Birx is a world-renowned medical expert and leader in the field of HIV/AIDS. Her three-decade-long career has focused on HIV/AIDS immunology, vaccine research and global health.

CBS 42’s Reshad Hudson will have the full story on The News at 6 p.m.

