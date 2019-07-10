Alabama mayor says he won’t resign following Facebook controversy

CARBON HILLS, Ala (CNN)- Several members of the LGBTQ community marched together to Monday night’s city council meeting…. Laying in solidarity on the lawn of city hall before the meeting. The goal – – finding a solution

“And if that solution involves diversifying the city council and putting more people in the city council in leadership who can represent the interests of everyone in this community, then I think that’s wonderful,” said Savannah Miles of the group Hometown Action.

Also ahead of the meeting, Rawsy McCollum and two others concerned with the mayor’s comments had the chance to meet with him. McCollum says he apologized, but she still would like to see him resign.

“He didn’t mean for it to be public. I said, ‘Well, I don’t think you should have been saying it private. . . talking about killing people privately,’” McCollum said.

During the meeting, council voted to accept the resignation of two of the council members, McClain Burrough and Chandler Gann,

“They said they were embarrassed and that they couldn’t see serving the community like this with all of this hate stuff going on,” said McCollum.

Sparks flew near the end of the meeting.

Following public comment, the majority of the people in the room called for Mayor Chamber’s resignation.

“If you can impeach the President of the United States, you should be able to move this mayor in this little one red light town,” McCollum said.

Many in the community say council members resigning is a start, but there’s still much work to be done.

“You can’t call yourself a leader and say that I support all people when you discriminate against a certain type of people. Discrimination to one is discrimination to all,” said Travis Jackson of Hometown Action.

Meanwhile, Mayor Chambers apparently told the people he met with that he is not planning to resign and plans to run for mayor again.