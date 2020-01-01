Alabama mother who lost child to drunk driving dedicates herself to prevention through education

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL) – Just as Columbus Police stepped up enforcement, so did Alabama State Troopers.

Their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will run through the remainder of the New Year Holiday travel period.

Carolyn Tyus lost her son to a drunk driver. She works with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to stop highway deaths.

Tyus says she believes her son would be here today if the driver who killed him made better choices–and that’s why she believes prevention is all about education.

“We don’t deter them from enjoying the holidays. We don’t deter them from drinking. What we do deter them from is driving that vehicle, because it becomes a weapon,” said Tyus.

Alabama state troopers say they will not cut any breaks to drunk drivers.

They say anyone caught driving under the influence will be arrested.