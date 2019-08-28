Alabama needs more special education teachers in public schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- The Alabama state school superintendent says there are a number of reasons as to why someone would not want to be a special education teacher. While the job is very rewarding, it comes with a great responsibility.

“I was really impacted by a family member with a disability,” said Alan Miller, a special education teacher.

It was that exposure that lead Miller to become a special education teacher.

“It really sparked my interest in discovering, what is special education, how our kids with disabilities are educated in our state,” Miller reflected.

About 10 percent of the student population in Alabama qualify for special needs services.

“Our special needs students perform better than many of our peer states,” said Dr. Eric Mackey, Alabama State School Superintendent.

To keep that performance from lacking, the state is trying to fill the gap for more special education teachers— which has been challenging.

“We think that’s because it’s really intensive work. You’re working with students who have specialize needs,” said Dr. Mackey.

Right now the state doesn’t have any incentives to attract more special needs teachers, but the superintendent says this is something to consider.

Dr. Mackey says he’s gotten calls from local school districts asking if he could help find special needs teachers.