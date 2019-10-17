Alabama officials preparing to keep votes secure in 2020 elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL) Alabama officials are planning ahead for the 2020 elections—and voting security is at the top of their minds.

On Friday, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill plans to hold a cyber security meeting for election officials in Montgomery.

“A pretty large portion of the American electorate is concerned that there could be election tampering for foreign sources. This is mainly a concern among Democrats,” said Dr. David Hughes of Auburn University Montgomery.

He says although there weren’t any successful attempts to influence the outcome of the 2016 elections, foreign governments tried their best.

“They ran essentially a misinformation campaign, or troll farms, on the internet and trying to stir up the passions of a polarized American electric, ” Hughes said.

The National Association of Election Officials met this week in Auburn to talk about voter integrity.

“Every election is different, as things change we want to be able to keep up with them,” said Susan Gill with the National Election Center.

Election officials says it’s important to have inclusion, integrity, and innovation for those who are running elections on the ground.