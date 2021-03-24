Alabama once apologized for slavery. Will the state offer reparations to its Black residents?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Evanston, Illinois made news Monday by becoming the first American city to offer Black residents reparations, citing past discrimination and “the lingering effects of slavery.”

There are no comparable bills or legislation in Alabama, which once housed the first capital of the Confederacy in Montgomery. However, the state has—once—formally acknowledged the civil rights injustices that took place within its borders.

On April 25, 2007, then-Governor Bob Riley signed a resolution stating “profound regret” for the “wrongs inflicted by slavery and its after-effects in the United States of America,” and that the Alabama Legislature wanted to “express [their] deepest sympathies and solemn regrets to those who were enslaved and the descendants of slaves, who were deprived of life, human dignity, and the constitutional protections accorded all citizens of the United States.”

Originally, two similarly-worded resolutions had gone through the Senate and House, which were, at the time, Democrat-controlled. The Senate passed the resolution 22-7 while the House passed a similar resolution on an unrecorded voice vote. Leading up to Riley’s signing of the resolution, state legislatures in Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina had issued similar apologies.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Riley said that slavery was evil and part of American history, and that the resolution was a way of the state moving forward.

“I think that this is just another foundational point that we have that we can go back and talk about how much progress we’ve made and try to remove some of those negative stereotypes that have been out there for a while,” Riley said. “Alabama’s a different state today and we should be proud of it.”

However, Republicans who opposed the bill claimed it was “inflammatory” and could “open the door for descendants of slaves to seek reparations,” the AP reported.

In the years since, there have been no state-led initiatives to offer reparations, although former Sen. Doug Jones reportedly said he was in favor of a proposal to study reparations.