 

The latest on Alabama power outages during today’s storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands are without power in Central Alabama following devastating storms that moved through the area Thursday.

According to Alabama Power, there are currently 7,700 customers in the Birmingham area without power.

In Shelby County, there are currently 10,444 outages, Jefferson County had 1,589 outages while Bibb County has 1,037 outages, according to Poweroutage.us. The website reports over 16,000 outages statewide, mostly in Central Alabama.

The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency has announced 1,200 residents are without power as well.

At least three people died in Calhoun County as a result of the storms, EMA authorities confirmed to CBS 42.

This story will be updated.

