 

Alabama Power: 9,100 customers without power during Wednesday storms

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As storms continue to move across Alabama, thousands remain without power.

According to Alabama Power, approximately 9,100 customers were without power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The majority of the outages were reported in the state’s western central area.

The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency says 3,500 residents are without power with most of the outages coming in the Moundville and Alberta areas.

Alabama Power customers are encouraged to sign up for “Outage Alerts” by texting “Enroll” to 272688 from a mobile device connected to an Alabama Power account or visiting AlabamaPower.com/Alerts.  

Alabama Power will release another update at 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

69° / 64°
Fair
Fair 0% 69° 64°

Thursday

70° / 45°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 93% 70° 45°

Friday

61° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 61° 44°

Saturday

60° / 38°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 10% 60° 38°

Sunday

65° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 65° 40°

Monday

72° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 72° 45°

Tuesday

74° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 74° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
68°

67°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
67°

69°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
69°

67°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
67°

66°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
66°

66°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
66°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
66°

66°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
66°

67°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
67°

67°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
94%
67°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
66°

65°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
65°

65°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
65°

65°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
65°

67°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
69°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
69°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
69°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
69°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
68°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
68°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
66°

63°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
63°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories