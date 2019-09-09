Alabama Power Foundation accepting education grant applications

ALABAMA (WRBL)–The Alabama Power Foundation is accepting education grant applications for 2019. The grants aim to improve and expand educational opportunities throughout Alabama. The Alabama Power Foundation has three grant programs: Power to Play, Students to Stewards, and the new Classroom grant.

The Power to Play program offers art and athletic grants to public middle schools and public high schools in Alabama. As many as 36 grants of $2,500 will be awarded in order to increase participation in extracurricular activities at schools.

The Classroom grant offers up to $1,000 per classroom and is available to public elementary schools, public middle schools, and public high schools. The grants will be issued for educators to purchase materials, supplies, and other resources to enhance learning in the classroom.

The Students to Stewards grants are issued at up to $1,000 per classroom. The grants provide funding opportunities for school field trips that expand STEAM (science, technology, education, arts, and mathematics) or environmental education at schools.

Calling education the hallmark of a strong community, President of the Alabama Power Foundation Myla Calhoun says, “We hope these grants will serve as a catalyst for educational enrichment and growth in schools and communities across Alabama.”

The grants are available to school in which 50% or more of students qualify for free or reduced-priced lunches. The deadline to apply for Power to Play and Classroom grants is October 13, 2019. Students to Stewards grants are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis while funds are available.

To learn more about the programs or to apply for a grant please visit www.powerofgood.com.