 

Alabama routs Maryland behind sharpshooting performance, head to first Sweet 16 since 2004

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide are headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 17 years after defeating the Maryland Terrapins 96-77 Monday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The two-seeded Crimson Tide were led by a mesmerizing 3-point shooting barrage that kept their lead growing throughout the game. Alabama shot over 48% from behind the arc and saw five players score in double figures.

SEC Player of the Year Herbert Jones finished with only 6 points but his production was filled with the entire team, including Jaden Shackelford who shot 5-8 from 3-point range and collected 21 points and John Petty Jr. who added another 20.

Freshman guard Josh Primo also returned to action Monday after missing the past three games with a leg injury. He finished with 10 points and 4 rebounds.

The Crimson Tide (26-6) will now take on the 11-seeded UCLA Bruins on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 65° 56°

Tuesday

75° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 18% 75° 58°

Wednesday

77° / 60°
AM Showers
AM Showers 36% 77° 60°

Thursday

83° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 83° 67°

Friday

78° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 68% 78° 61°

Saturday

82° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 82° 65°

Sunday

77° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 77° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
64°

63°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
63°

61°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
61°

59°

2 AM
Cloudy
1%
59°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

4 AM
Cloudy
1%
58°

58°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
58°

58°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
58°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
57°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
57°

57°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

60°

10 AM
Cloudy
6%
60°

63°

11 AM
Cloudy
9%
63°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
3%
66°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
68°

70°

2 PM
Cloudy
4%
70°

71°

3 PM
Cloudy
5%
71°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
8%
73°

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
18%
74°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
19%
73°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

69°

9 PM
Few Showers
32%
69°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories