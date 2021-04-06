 

 

Alabama Senate passes alcohol delivery bill, awaits Governor’s signature

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Senate approved a measure that would allow beer, wine and spirits deliveries to residents — as long as they are 21.

The Senate approved the amended version of a House bill that was passed last week. With both chambers now approving the bill it only requires Gov. Kay Ivey’s signature to become law.

Last week, the House passed two bills dealing with the sale and delivery of alcohol.

One bill would allow up to 12 cases of wine to be ordered through the mail a year. That bill is currently in the Senate’s tourism committee, awaiting a vote.

The amended delivery bill now explicitly includes small brewers and distilleries, which Rep. Rex Reynolds, R-Huntsville, last week commended the bill’s sponsors for updating.

Under the bill, delivery drivers will only drop off liquor to someone 21 or older, who signs for the delivery and the delivery would not allow someone to skirt local wet/dry laws.

For residents wanting a local alcohol delivery, the bill allows up to 120 12-ounce bottles of beer for a customer in a 24-hour span. That also includes no more than 2.3 gallons of whiskey or other spirits and no more than 12 standard bottles of wine within 24 hours.

