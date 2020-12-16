Alabama Senator-Elect makes a stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A soon to be elected official in Alabama makes a stop in the Chattahoochee Valley today to help campaign for Georgia’s two crucial senate run-offs races.

Senator-Elect Tommy Tuberville made a stop at the Muscogee County Republican Headquarters, all in an effort to get out the vote ahead of Georgia’s January 5th run-off election.

The Save America Coalition Tour rolled into Columbus on a breezy Tuesday afternoon to campaign on behalf of Incumbent Republican Senators, David Perdue, and Kelly Loeffler. With early voting starting on Monday of this week, Tuberville had one final message to voters.

“You get an opportunity to make a difference in this country… and that’s by voting. Go vote. Take friends to go vote. Go out and put your best foot forward for this country because that’s what this is all about. This is about the future of this country,” says Tuberville.

The tour also included a number of other Republican leaders from all over the country and election integrity, protecting gun rights, and saving America were the topics of conversation at the event this afternoon.